YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadows
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
Pacific Palisades Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug Awards Nominations Open
October 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is pleased to announce that nominations are now...
Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic
October 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council District 11 race intensifies By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
Los Angeles City Council President Steps Down From Leadership Role After Leaked Recording of Racist Comments
October 10, 2022 Staff Writer
Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Los Angeles City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
Geraldine Gilliland Sells Malibu Home for $18 Million to Kyrie Irving’s Father
Rancho Chiquita sold to Drederick Irving Author and chef Geraldine Gilliland has sold her home in Malibu for $18 million...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
Madame Wu, Famed Restaurateur and Longtime Palisades Resident, Passes Away at 106
Restaurateur behind Madame Wu’s Garden passes away September 19 By Dolores Quintana Sylvia Wu, born Sylvia Cheng, was much better...
Study Shows Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council
By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
October 7, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite By Dolores Quintana Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue...
Stacked Set of Food Options Planned for Delta’s New LAX Terminal
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
