YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadows

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

in News, Video
