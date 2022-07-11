YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Pickaxe-Wielding Vandal Suspect Arrested for Palisades-Area Vandalisms
July 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Thomas Aaron Brothers in custody for string of Malibu incidents By Sam Catanzaro A man was arrested in Santa Monica...
Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!
July 12, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures
July 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Over 715,000 signatures submitted By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
Renovated Century-Old Santa Monica Beach House Hits Market for $25 Million
July 10, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades Beach Road property on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast for sale By Dolores Quintana A newly renovated and redesigned 1920s-era...
Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022
July 9, 2022 Staff Writer
35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...
Ardie Tavangarian Mansion for Sale in Palisades for $27 Million
July 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Lavish home on Vista Grande Drive hits market By Dolores Quintana “Starchitect” Ardie Tavangarian has another one of the extravagant...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools
July 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27 By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?
July 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
New Mountain Lion Found in Santa Monica Mountains
July 7, 2022 Staff Writer
An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three...
Palisades Restaurant Launches ‘Community Hour’
July 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Food and drink specials at The Draycott from 2-6 p.m. daily, charity component planned as well By Dolores Quintana The...
