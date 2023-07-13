Your Surprise Guide to Quintessential California Road Trips

By Susan Payne

If creating memorable travel experiences is on your bucket list for 2023, One California Day, a sustainably minded experiential travel company based in Los Angeles, should be your first destination.

Boasting a handful of curated surprise day-trip itineraries to California’s most alluring and lesser known destinations, founder Trina Hendry created One California Day as a road trip reimagined.

One California Day is as easy as choosing a themed trip, receiving an itinerary through the mail or digital download and then heading out on your adventure.

“People are looking for reasons to get out of the house and these curated one-day trips make it so easy to do just that,” Hendry said. “Planning a trip, even a day outing, takes personal time and research, which is something we are all running short on these days. At One California Day, we’ve done the legwork, handpicked and vetted each location, and crafted self-guided itineraries that lead you to many of California’s best destinations, one surprise stop at a time.

Working with travel influencers and by the grace of her own travel experiences, Hendry releases a series of trip highlights and destinations on her website but doesn’t reveal the individual stops until you have purchased the mailed packet ($75) or downloadable PDF ($55).

Trips departing from Los Angeles explore the most stunning themed destinations. They include:

Joshua Tree Area: Desert Oddities and Curiosities — a 10-hour excursion to unexpected places in the most unforgiving environment, the desert.

Ojai: A Taste of California Sun — an eight-hour day to the southern edge of a national forest, showcasing culinary delights native to California.

Santa Barbara: Hot Springs, History & Healing — hiking to hot springs and cultural, culinary and mindful experiences in a 10- hour day.

Santa Ynez Valley: “S” is For Sideways — the beauty and serenity of the region made famous in the cult wine movie, Sideways, in a 10-hour day.

Santa Ynez Valley: A Day in the “Old West” — a glimpse into the past exploring native art in a 10-hour day.

Carlsbad/Encinitas: Sushi, Self-Realization & Sunset Sips — historic beach towns known for fresh seafood, craft beer and wine, and stunning sunsets in a 10-hour day.

Malibu: Where the Sky is More Blue — a quick jaunt up and down the Pacific Coast Highway discovering iconic landmarks, local beaches and fresh catches.

In addition to surprise road trips, Hendry also provides trip planning services and ways to give back through her company’s products.

To offset as many emissions as possible created by your automobile during these excursions, One California Day donates 1% of its annual revenue to 1% For the Planet, a certification given to businesses that meet high-bar commitment in donating 1% to environmental causes. Printable materials are also responsibly sourced.  One-dollar donations are also available at checkout to plant trees in your name with One Tree Planted.

“Our mission is to showcase the splendor of California through well-crafted road trip itineraries that highlight unique attractions, support local businesses, encourage responsible and sustainable travel, and ultimately spread joy,” Hendry said.

Digital gift cards are available for the One California Day surprise guides, and the itineraries make unique corporate gifts.

Each itinerary via mail comes with a series of four sealed envelopes that you open as you go to reveal the stops, which could include attractions, restaurants and other local activities; a keepsake; and a curated list of local hotels in the area of your choice. For those who don’t like surprises, the downloadable PDF reveals the entire itinerary instantaneously. Additional costs associated with your trip, reservations and hotel accommodations are not included but can be arranged by One California Day’s trip-planning service.

Trips from San Diego and San Francisco can also be purchased. For more information, visit www.onecaliforniaday.co/

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Labor Day Chili Cook-Off Coming to Malibu

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

Participants Contend for Top Chili Honors in Meat and Vegan Categories The 41st annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off event will take...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here are Details of Malibu Farmers Market

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

The Year-Round Event Takes Place on Sundays By Zach Armstrong The Malibu Farmers Market is an opportunity for those in...

Photo: Instagram: @the_draycott
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Happy Hour at The Draycott Contributes to Charity

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

Relish in Beverages and Bites Showcasing a Fusion of European Classics The Draycott invites guests to partake in their Happy...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside New Isabel Marant Store at Palisades Village

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village #pacificpalisades #palisades #retail...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Pastor to Be Celebrated at Palisades Lutheran Church

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

It Is an Appreciation for the Pastor’s Faithful Service By Zach Armstrong The celebration of a local pastor is coming...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$24M “Flight House” in Palisades Includes Temperature-Controlled Wine Enclosure and Powder Room

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

The Foyer Features an Accent Wall With Glass Globes Overhead The Flight House, located in Palisades Riviera and designed by...

Photo: Instagram: @zaainabeauty
News, Real Estate

Media Software CEO Puts Palisades Property on Market

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Ross McCray Listed His Previous Property at Nearly $8 Million VideoAmp CEO Ross McCray has upgraded living arrangements, transitioning from...
News, Video

(Video) Construction of New TOTEME Store Underway at the Village

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

The Stockholm-based fashion brand will soon open up shop at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews The new TOTEME Palisades store is being...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pop up Picnic for Couples Includes Guided Activities

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

Activities Centered Around Wellness, Faith, Communication, Finances and Empowerment Klein Park will host the Pop-Up Park Picnic: Couple Date Night...

Photo: Instagram: @lovipoe
Dining, Food & Drink, News

This Is the Most Expensive Item on Porta Via’s Menu

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Menu Is Highlighted by Baked Goods, Sandwiches, Fish and Meats. What Item Is the Most Costly? By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Airbnb
News

Airbnb Offers Chance to Stay at Malibu Barbie Mansion for Two Free Nights

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

It Boasts a Dance Floor, Pink Slide and Expansive Swimming Pool A three-story Malibu property, resembling the iconic mansion of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Self-Awakening Workshop Coming to Pacific Palisades

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Course Provides Insight Into Topics Such as the Sustained Focus in the Body’s Physiology The “InnerSense 3-Day Self-awareness Workshop”...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Survey) Who’s your favorite Pacific Palisades Celebrity Resident?

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

We Were Curious, Who Is the Favorite Local Celebrity of Palisadians? By Zach Armstrong Pacific Palisades is known for its...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Photo: Official
News

Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR