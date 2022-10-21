Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus.
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
LAPD Says Encampment Found Near Origin of Recent Palisades Brush Fire
October 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Cause of the Sunday evening blaze remains undetermined, officials say By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says...
High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Pacific Palisades Sexual Assault of Minor
October 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...
Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by LA-Area Grocery Store Workers’ Unions
October 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770 and 3000, union...
Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
New Palisades Pizzeria Set for Late Fall Opening
October 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Roca Pizza redies Palisades Village space Roca Pizza has let it known on their Instagram account that their new location...
Free Samples Return to Trader Joe’s Markets
October 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
Meet the Adoptable Pets at Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
LA City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Still Refuse to Resign
October 18, 2022 Staff Writer
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O'Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings.
LAFD Contains Pacific Palisades Brush Fire
October 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday night brush fire contained with no damaged structures By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Fire Department crews prevented a Pacific...
Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022
October 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
$80,000 Per Month for Bel-Air The One’s Electricity Bills
October 14, 2022 Staff Writer
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House
October 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Actor and comedian buys 1,840 square foot ranch house By Dolores Quintana Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a...
