100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. 
Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App.
Fire, News

LAPD Says Encampment Found Near Origin of Recent Palisades Brush Fire

October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022

Cause of the Sunday evening blaze remains undetermined, officials say By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says...

Paul Anthony Davis. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Pacific Palisades Sexual Assault of Minor

October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by LA-Area Grocery Store Workers’ Unions

October 20, 2022

October 20, 2022

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach

October 20, 2022

October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...

Photo: Facebook (@Roca Pizza).
Dining, News

New Palisades Pizzeria Set for Late Fall Opening

October 20, 2022

October 20, 2022

Roca Pizza redies Palisades Village space Roca Pizza has let it known on their Instagram account that their new location...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Free Samples Return to Trader Joe’s Markets

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
News, Upbeat Beat, Wellness

Meet the Adoptable Pets at Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Video

Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
News

LA City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Still Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App.
Fire, News

LAFD Contains Pacific Palisades Brush Fire

October 17, 2022

October 17, 2022

Sunday night brush fire contained with no damaged structures By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Fire Department crews prevented a Pacific...
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022

October 17, 2022

October 17, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
News, Real Estate

$80,000 Per Month for Bel-Air The One’s Electricity Bills

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Photo: Noel Kleinman.
News, Real Estate

Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

Actor and comedian buys 1,840 square foot ranch house  By Dolores Quintana Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a...

