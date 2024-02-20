“20’s/20s” Exhibit at ARCANE to Showcase Emerging Artists’ Work

The Featured Artists Were All in Their Twenties During the 2020s

ARCANE Space is set to host an exhibition showcasing paintings and mixed media works by emerging artists Dominick Vanderlip, Yujia Li, Dillan Conniff, Josh Rabineau, and Holden Fuller. The exhibition, titled “20’s / 20s,” will run from February 23 to March 10, 2024, at ARCANE Space located at 324 Sunset Avenue Unit G.

The opening event for the exhibition is scheduled for Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curated by Morleigh Steinberg, Co-Founder/Director of ARCANE Space, “20’s / 20s” is the second edition of a series featuring dynamic multi-media works by emerging artists reflecting the contemporary spirit.

The featured artists, all in their twenties during the 2020s, include Dominick Vanderlip, Yujia Li, Dillan Conniff, Josh Rabineau, and Holden Fuller. The exhibition explores themes of private and public self-awareness and acceptance within an increasingly complex and uncertain social milieu.

Dominick Vanderlip, born in 1997 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and raised in Los Angeles, focuses on painting and clay, exploring the dynamic between urban and natural elements. Yujia Li, a Chinese artist born in 2000 and based in New York, uses airbrushing and stenciling to create paintings reflecting her fear of revealing her true self, drawing inspiration from mythological tales and cultural hybridity. Josh Rabineau, a visual artist in Brooklyn born in 1997, explores dualities and contrasts using materials like silicone and resin. Dillan Conniff, a Los Angeles-based artist and musician, incorporates elements of punk skate culture in his varied work, promoting inclusivity. Holden Fuller, drawing inspiration from counterculture and psychedelics, creates a book for the exhibition featuring over 150 works on paper processed through an inkjet printer.

Gallery hours are Friday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are available on Thursdays.

For more information, visit arcanespacela.com or contact ARCANE Space at @arcane.space on Instagram.