800 Lots Cleared as Debris Removal Progress Continues in Palisades

Residents can track ongoing cleanup efforts via an interactive progress map

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed debris removal at all public schools in the Palisades and cleared more than 800 private lots, according to local officials.

The agency is now focusing its efforts on removing debris from burned homes along Pacific Coast Highway, north of Coastline Drive. The work is part of a broader wildfire debris mission coordinated in partnership with local authorities.

According to data from the Army Corps’ interactive progress map, there are 13,579 parcels estimated to be eligible for cleanup in the Palisades area. As of now, 3,377 rights-of-entry (ROEs) have been accepted from the county, and all are currently in progress with contractors.

Of those, 674 parcels have received final sign-off, indicating completed debris removal and hazard mitigation.

Residents can track ongoing cleanup efforts using the Army Corps’ interactive progress map, which provides real-time updates on parcel status across affected fire zones, at https://jecop-public.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/experiencebuilder/experience/?id=efbee5617ffa4d17b572d5f312004806.