A Homeless Man in a Palisades Canyon Was Found With a Revolver. Its Property Owner Has Neglected the Site for Years

The Entire Canyon Is Now a Significant Fire Hazard, According to Officials

By Zach Armstrong

Within a Pacific Palisades canyon, one which officials say has now become overgrown with brush and poses a serious fire hazard, authorities arrested a man living in an encampment after he was discovered to be carrying an unlicensed revolver.

In late June, LAPD along with the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness scoured the Marquez Canyon nestled between Dulce Ynez Lane and Sunset Boulevard (adjacent to the Marquez Charter School) where they spotted the man. After the presumably transient individual was taken into custody for possession of the firearm, his encampment was cleared of debris, according to officials.

No other disruptive incidents of homelessness have recently occurred within the canyon, according to Pacific Palisades Community Council President Sue Kohl. However, the site is one where officials say negligence has led to other hazards and nuisances for years.

Several acres of the canyon, including where the individual was found, is owned by an individual who has long avoided contact or fines imposed by the brush clearance unit, according to Kohl.

“The owners have been out of compliance for a few years. We do not know where the owner lives. The entire canyon is a significant fire hazard.” Kohl said in an email. “I do not know the cost of the invoices and fines if they fail to clear the brush … I do not know the timeline, but I do know that for past clearances, it is well beyond the acceptable time.”

After the recent incident, LAFD Brush Captain and Insp. Sutton were alerted and advised to notify and cite the owner. If he or she fails to clear the canyon’s brush, they will be fined with fees associated with the work done by officials to do so. Kohl also reported that she connected L.A. County Constituent Advocate and the Assessor’s office special investigations unit staff to help contact with the owner.