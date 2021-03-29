Beverly Hill’s Latest Craze is The “Busso” Experience

Dr. Mariano Busso, one of the world’s leading experts in cosmetic fillers and facial rejuvenation, has opened up additional appointment times at his location in Beverly Hills. Dr. Busso, a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, specializes in non-invasive aesthetic procedures such as BOTOX®, fillers, threads and his signature treatment, the BussoLyft® His office is located in the renowned “Golden Triangle” section of Beverly Hills at 435 N. Bedford Drive, Suite 307 and caters to a sophisticated clientele that is looking for the highest level of artistry available in cosmetic medicine. 

To celebrate springtime and life slowly returning to normal, Dr. Busso has created an exclusive package for a limited time. He is offering $300 off your choice of any two syringes of Juvederm filler or $300 OFF any one syringe of Juvederm filler when you receive a BOTOX treatment.  Now is your chance to take advantage of his springtime special – Four days only!  April 3rd, April 17th, May 1st, and May 2nd.

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Mariano Busso has become known as a leader in cosmetic dermatology and injectables. Called on by the top pharmaceutical companies to consult on product development, protocols, and technologies, For those looking to “freshen up” their appearance, now is your chance to receive the full “Busso Experience” from one of the most recognized experts in the industry.

BEVERLY HILLS 

435N Bedford Dr. #307

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

https://www.drbusso.com/

(310)777-1177

