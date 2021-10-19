Biologists Tag 99th Mountain Lion in Santa Monica Mountains

P-99 on September 8, 2021. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.

Young female mountain lion found in western part of range

By Sam Catanzaro

Biologist recently outfitted a young female mountain lion in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains with a GPS collar, the 99th cat to be included as part of a long-term study. 

On September 8, 2021 biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) captured and tagged P-99, a female car estimated to be around two-three years old, in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains. 

“While the young mountain lion was anesthetized, a full work-up was performed that included collecting biological samples, taking morphological measurements, attaching an ear tag, conducting a physical exam, and fitting a GPS radio collar on her. She weighed 75 lbs. at the time of capture,” NPS officials said. 

Since 2002, the NPS has been studying mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment. Biologists at the park have captured and studied 99 individual mountain lions including dozens of litters of kittens. 

Currently, biologists are tracking 13 mountain lions with GPS collars in the region. 

“Mountain lions need sufficient prey and habitat to survive, and we estimate that the Santa Monica Mountains (south of the 101 and west of the 405) can support around 10-15 mountain lions. This number does not include kittens,” the NPS said. 

Mountain lions are threatened with local extinction in the Santa Monica Mountains due to their isolation from nearby populations. 

Southern California’s extensive freeway network presents a major barrier for wildlife, which is particularly a concern for the mountain lion population largely isolated in the Santa Monica Mountains. Planning and fundraising for a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in the Liberty Canyon area of Agoura Hills is in progress. The bridge would provide a connection between the small population of lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the large and genetically diverse populations to the north.

Another issue facing these cats is poison. Since the National Park Service launched its study of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains 17 years ago, over six lions have died from rat poison.

in Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Tommy Kitahata of Palisades Station 69 Named LAFD’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

Longtimer firefighters named ​​  Los Angeles Firefighters Association’s 2020 “Firefighter of the Year” By Staff Writer Captain II Tommy Kitahata...
News, Upbeat Beat

Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Staff Writer Santa Monica College will hold a...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Upbeat Beat

Friends of the Palisades Library Holding Summer Creative Writing Contest

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Theme this year “Help!” By Chad Winthrop The Friends of the Palisades Library is holding a summer writing contest. According...
Upbeat Beat, Video

I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Recovering?

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

A busy Memorial Day weekend in which local hotel occupancy rates reached their highest levels since the pandemic began has...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Summer Programs for Kids at the Brentwood Library

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

The Donald Bruce Kaufman – Brentwood Branch Library has summer programs for kids and adults, learn all about them in...
Upbeat Beat

Local Teen Leads the League in Community Service

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Sports, Upbeat Beat, Video

Summer Bocce Ball Leagues Starting Soon at Veterans Park

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Palisades Bocce is kicking off its inaugural summer bocce season at Veterans Gardens with leagues for all ages, learn more...
News, Upbeat Beat

Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon. This week the City of Santa...
Upbeat Beat, Video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR