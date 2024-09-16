Canal Attack Suspect Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Photo: Getty

His charges included murder with special circumstances, two counts of rape, and sexual penetration by force

Anthony Francisco Jones was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading no contest to multiple charges, including murder and rape, following two brutal attacks along the Venice Canals in April. 

Jones, 36, admitted to raping two women and killing one of them in a series of assaults that occurred on the evening of April 6. His charges included murder with special circumstances, two counts of rape, sexual penetration by force, mayhem, torture, and sodomy by force, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Cathryn F. Brougham handed down the life sentence, which included 107 years to life in prison, plus an additional eight years for mayhem, the LA Times reported. Jones also admitted to kidnapping the victims and inflicting severe bodily injury during the commission of the crimes. 

The attack on the second victim, 53-year-old Sarah Alden, was particularly horrific. Alden, a mother of two and lover of Venice Beach, was declared brain dead in May after sustaining multiple brain injuries during the attack. She had just signed a lease to move to the area and was excited about starting a new chapter of her life.

The first victim was assaulted around 8:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of Strong Drive when Jones struck her from behind with a hard object, rendering her unconscious. Approximately an hour later, Alden was attacked near Sherman Canal. Residents found her gravely injured, leading to her hospitalization and eventual death.

LAPD launched an intensive investigation after the attacks, increasing patrols and urging residents to report suspicious activity. Evidence left at the crime scene linked Jones to both assaults, and he was soon apprehended.

