CD-11 Councilwoman Park Launches 2026 Reelection Bid

Freshman LA Council Member Aggressively Raising Reelection Dollars for Her Campaign

By Nick Antonicello

LA City Councilmember Traci Park has formally launched her campaign for the June 2026 election, vying for another term for her Council District 11 seat.

Many believe it was Park’s early entry in the 2022 race, as well as her early support of the second Bonin Recall that led to her second-place primary finish and come-from-behind win over fellow lawyer and Venetian Erin Darling in the November run-off by a 52%-48% margin.

Park, an aggressive campaigner, is also a prolific fundraiser who received millions in independent expenditure support from labor unions and apartment owners in her 2022 campaign. But it was the endorsement of the powerful LA Police Protective League (PPL) that was a flash point in that effort to gain a seat on the 15-member Los Angeles City Council.

According to sources, Park has reportedly raised over $161,000 for her 2026 reelection campaign for Los Angeles City Council here in District 11.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com