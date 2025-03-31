City Approves Redevelopment Deal for Civic Auditorium

Officials said the next phase of the process includes site analyses to assess redevelopment viability

The Santa Monica City Council has taken a step toward revitalizing the long-shuttered Civic Auditorium, approving an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with Revitalization Partners Group on Tuesday.

The agreement grants RPG a six-month window to conduct feasibility studies and negotiate the terms of a Disposition and Development Agreement, which would establish the project’s final scope and financial structure. Under the ENA, Santa Monica will negotiate exclusively with RPG, outlining deadlines, financial responsibilities, and performance expectations for the proposed redevelopment.

City officials said the next phase of the process includes site analyses to assess redevelopment viability. RPG will provide a $250,000 deposit to cover staff and consultant costs for evaluating the project.

“As a city, we are pursuing multiple strategies to bolster our economic recovery,” said Arminé Chaparyan, Santa Monica’s Director of Community Development. “From streamlining permitting processes to advancing revitalization projects such as the Civic Auditorium, we’re focused on continuing to push forward initiatives that support our businesses and local economy.”

The selection process for the development team began in late 2023 when the City Council sought proposals from organizations with financial capacity and experience in historic redevelopment. RPG was chosen based on its track record in restoring and operating entertainment venues with historical significance.

The City Council initially directed staff to pursue an agreement with RPG in July 2024. Closed-session discussions in December 2024 and January 2025 indicated urgency in moving forward, with the Council pushing for execution of the ENA by February 28, 2025. However, delays in signing the agreement extended negotiations.

The Civic Auditorium, a mid-century landmark, has remained closed since 2013 due to budget constraints and structural concerns. City leaders hope redevelopment will reestablish the venue as a cultural and economic hub.

Further updates on the agreement and project timeline will be available at santamonica.gov/civic-auditorium.