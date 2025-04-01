County Moves to Clear Fire Debris from Unresponsive Properties

The County plans to launch additional efforts, using data and community partners to reach roughly 1,000 unresponsive owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to remove fire debris from properties where owners have not responded to cleanup efforts following January’s wildfires, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced.

Introduced by Horvath and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the motion allows the County to step in and clear hazardous debris from non-responsive properties, particularly those near Pacific Coast Highway where structural instability and ocean pollution remain concerns. The Department of Public Works will also coordinate with the City of Malibu to address debris removal in coastal areas.

“Every property left uncleared is a threat to safety, the environment, and our ability to recover,” Horvath said. “With summer tides approaching and unstable structures near PCH, we cannot afford delays.”

The motion extends the deadline for property owners to submit Right of Entry (ROE) forms to April 15. The County plans to launch additional outreach efforts, using FEMA data and community partners to reach roughly 1,000 unresponsive property owners. More than 11,000 have already submitted forms to opt in or out of the government’s Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program, which is federally funded and incurs no out-of-pocket costs for participants.

Board Chair Barger emphasized the need for clear communication and a balance between enforcement and support. “While they have the right to use private contractors or participate in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ program, we need their decision to move forward,” she said.

County officials will submit a report within seven days outlining their plan to ensure all properties are cleared. The report will include a timeline, abatement procedures, and potential enforcement measures for properties that remain uncleared beyond the deadline.

Photo: PaliHigh.org
Hard, News

Dolphins Baseball Battles Through Early-Season Challenges

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping several close games by just one run The Palisades Dolphins baseball team...
Hard, News

County Report Finds Malibu School District Proposal Fails to Meet Standards: SMMUSD

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The LACOE feasibility study stems from a 2017 petition by the City of Malibu to form its own school district...

Photo: Heal The Bay
Hard, News

Nonprofit Warns of Heavy Metal Contamination in Santa Monica Bay

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The contamination is linked to storm runoff carrying toxic debris from burned structures and scorched land in the Palisades, Topanga,...

Photo: carusocan.com
Hard, News

Caruso Sets Expected Timeline for Palisades Village Reopening: Report

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Caruso recently told a local outlet that bringing life back to the village is essential Palisades Village remains closed in...
News, Video

(Video) Spending an Afternoon at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information. Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 For Tickets and More Information.#amusementpark #rides #rollercoaster #summer #spring...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

USC Launches Free Soil Testing to Assess Post-Fire Contamination

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Residents Can Submit Samples to Check for Lead and Other Toxins A new program led by researchers at the University...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

City Councilmembers Move to Update Wildfire Hazard Zones in Response to New State Maps

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

The motion calls to strengthen brush clearance laws, pointing to disparities between private property owners and state agencies In response...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Launches Public Search for New City Manager

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Nationwide Job Posting Seeks Leader to Guide City’s Future The City of Santa Monica has officially launched a nationwide search...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

“NYPD Blue” Actress Arrested on Assault Charges in Marina del Rey: Report

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Emmy Award Winner Faces Court Appearance Following Domestic Dispute Kim Delaney, best known for her role on “NYPD Blue,” was...
Hard, News

Debris Removal Deadline Extended, Eligibility Expanded for Condos and Multi-Family Homes

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Officials continue to push for eligibility expansion to include nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, mobile home parks, and additional multi-family...

Photo: GoFundMe: LA Bulls
News, Upbeat

Palisades Youth Soccer Team Fundraises to Compete in Sweden Tournament

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

The team is raising funds through GoFundMe, with donations aimed at covering travel costs, accommodations, and fees A youth soccer...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Venice Pad on Shell Ave. Hits Market at Under $7M

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

The home sits on a 5,740-square-foot lot and includes a two-car garage A newly listed property in Venice, featuring modern...
News

School of Rock Students Shine in Winter Performance Despite Widespread Fires

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Summer Camp Registration Opens Now By Susan Payne Wildfire devastation wreaked havoc in areas of Los Angeles this January with...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

City Approves Redevelopment Deal for Civic Auditorium

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Officials said the next phase of the process includes site analyses to assess redevelopment viability The Santa Monica City Council...
News, Upbeat

LAPD Cadets to Host E-Waste Donation Drive in Pacific Area

March 28, 2025

Read more
March 28, 2025

Donations of items such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, monitors, printers, and tablets will be accepted The Pacific Area Boosters Association...

