County Moves to Clear Fire Debris from Unresponsive Properties

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to remove fire debris from properties where owners have not responded to cleanup efforts following January’s wildfires, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced.

Introduced by Horvath and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the motion allows the County to step in and clear hazardous debris from non-responsive properties, particularly those near Pacific Coast Highway where structural instability and ocean pollution remain concerns. The Department of Public Works will also coordinate with the City of Malibu to address debris removal in coastal areas.

“Every property left uncleared is a threat to safety, the environment, and our ability to recover,” Horvath said. “With summer tides approaching and unstable structures near PCH, we cannot afford delays.”

The motion extends the deadline for property owners to submit Right of Entry (ROE) forms to April 15. The County plans to launch additional outreach efforts, using FEMA data and community partners to reach roughly 1,000 unresponsive property owners. More than 11,000 have already submitted forms to opt in or out of the government’s Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program, which is federally funded and incurs no out-of-pocket costs for participants.

Board Chair Barger emphasized the need for clear communication and a balance between enforcement and support. “While they have the right to use private contractors or participate in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ program, we need their decision to move forward,” she said.

County officials will submit a report within seven days outlining their plan to ensure all properties are cleared. The report will include a timeline, abatement procedures, and potential enforcement measures for properties that remain uncleared beyond the deadline.