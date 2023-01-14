Crypto CEO Drops $8 Million for Pacific Palisades Home With a View

Blockchain.com co-founder Peter Smith buys remodeled mid-century modern Palisades property

Blockchain CEO and co-founder Peter Smith purchased a home in the Pacific Palisades back in 2021 as reported by The Dirt.com. The buyer that spent $8 million on the estate with a sweeping view of the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean was this crypto multi-millionaire.

The home was built in 1966 but had a renovation in the 1990s to make the mid-century modern into a contemporary style home and had a second remodel in recent years. The newest remodel gave the property an infinity edge swimming pool, a detached and fully independent guesthouse with its own bathroom, kitchenette, laundry facilities and living room.

In the main house, there is a large L-shaped “great room” in which the traditional living room, dining area and kitchen are combined into one room. The home has glass walls and exits to outdoor patio areas that show the property’s spectacular views to their best advantage. The kitchen has a walk-in wine cooler, marble countertops and high-end appliances like a Wolf range, dual Miele ovens and a Sub-Zero fridge with a glass exterior.

The luxury doesn’t stop there. In the master suite’s bathroom, you will find a large granite tub and dual walk-in closets. The two guest bedrooms come with bathrooms ensuite. The two-car garage is attached to the main house and there’s an outdoor shower and another bathroom that can be used from the backyard.