Customers at These Palisades Stores Can Get Cash Rewards for Sharing Their Experience

Thumzup is Starting its L.A. Footprint Expansion with Pacific Palisades

Thumzup, a company which aims to democratize the social media branding and marketing industries, announced its expansion into the greater Los Angeles area, specifically the Pacific Palisades, through new advertiser partnerships.

Among the initial advertisers are Vittorio’s Ristorante, Moku Sushi, Paliskates, and the Academy of Technology, Art, and Music (ATAM). Through these partnerships, customers of each establishment can earn monetary rewards by sharing their experiences on Instagram using the Thumzup app.

The company’s flagship product, the Thumzup platform, enables individuals to earn cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media platforms. Advertisers can customize campaigns through a user-friendly dashboard, and payments to users are facilitated through PayPal and other digital payment systems.For more information, go to https://www.thumzupmedia.com.