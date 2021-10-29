Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott

Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

By Dolores Quintana

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at The Draycott Restaurant. The lucky ticket holder will win dinner with the honorary mayor of the Palisades, comedian and actor Eugene Levy according to Circling The News.

This event is open to the public and there will be live entertainment provided by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Claire Nordstrom, who performed a solo during a performance of Time To Say Goodbye at famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s Walk Of Fame ceremony when she was 12. The Draycott’s wine, beer and cocktail bar will be serving their specialty cocktails, champagne and wine and beer. Members of the Palisades Rotary Club will be in attendance to be a part of the festivities.

As a reminder, Monday through Friday, The Draycott’s wine, beer and cocktails are 50% off from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in case you want to have a relaxing afternoon at this beautiful Palisades staple.

Nordstrom will also be performing at the restaurant on Monday, Nov.1 for an evening of popular cover songs from such artists as Norah Jones, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder. Nordstrom has sung the national anthem at a Seattle Seahawks game, has won multiple prizes at the National YoungArts Foundation Awards and has licensed a number of her songs to popular network television shows.

Additionally, on Nov. 2, at 7:00 p.m, The Draycott will host another special event in conjunction with The Brander Vineyard which is a vineyard located in Santa Ynez. Draycott Chef Josh Mason will prepare a special menu that will be paired with the fine wines from The Brander Vineyard for a special evening of dinner and drinks.