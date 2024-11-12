Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision

Photo: Getty

The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances

A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Cloverfield Boulevard in Santa Monica led to a tragic outcome after the driver of the truck died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report from the Santa Monica Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 1400 block of Cloverfield Boulevard near the intersection with Schader Drive. Police reported that the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was able to move out of the roadway following the collision. The driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene, pulling over to the side of the road.

As the motorcyclist approached the truck, a gunshot was heard. 

Responding officers confirmed that the truck driver had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County coroner was notified and responded to the scene.

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: LADA
News

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brooke Shields’ Former Palisades Estate Listed for $8.65M: Report

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Built in 1982, the Three-Story, Chalet-Style Home Spans 5,345 Square Feet and Sits on a 0.43-Acre Lot The former Pacific...
News

Discover Award-Winning Urgent Care at Saint John’s Physician Partners

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

When life throws health surprises your way, you shouldn’t have to wait. That’s why Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care...

Photo: YouTube
News

Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump...

Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
Hard, News

Here’s How Pacific Palisades Voted in The 2024 General Election

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

See How Ballots Were Cast in Palisades’ Five Voting Precincts By Zach Armstrong Preliminary results show how Pacific Palisades voted...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
News, Upbeat

Renewable Energy Group to Host Scenic Hike in Palisades

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Route Is Based on a Walk Described as “The Most Scenic of All the City’s Stairwalks.” WRISE Los Angeles,...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR