Elderly Hiker Rescued from Santa Monica Mountains

A 66-year-old woman was rescued Saturday afternoon after suffering from exhaustion while hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 3:37 PM on the Bienveneda Trail, north of Leacock Trail near Topanga State Park. The LAFD dispatched both ground and air units to respond to the situation.

An LAFD rescue helicopter deployed a flight paramedic to assess and stabilize the hiker. The paramedic determined the need for air evacuation. The hiker, whose condition was not immediately known, was hoisted into the helicopter and received continuing in-flight care en route to a nearby hospital.

The rescue operation involved multiple LAFD units, including Engine 23, Truck 69, and two rescue helicopters, among others.