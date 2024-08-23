Encampment Cleared at Dockweiler Beach Amid Health Concerns and Governor’s Crackdown

The Encampment, Located on a Large Stretch of the Beach near Los Angeles International Airport, Had Reportedly Grown in Recent Weeks

A homeless encampment at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey was cleared on Thursday following complaints from local residents about deteriorating conditions, according to multiple reports.

The encampment, located on a large stretch of the beach near Los Angeles International Airport, had reportedly grown in recent weeks, with residents citing health and safety concerns due to garbage, hypodermic needles, and open fires.

The operation comes more than a month after California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened to cut state funding for counties that fail to address the homelessness crisis effectively, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Dockweiler Beach, which falls under multiple jurisdictions—including the state park system, Los Angeles County, and the City of Los Angeles—had seen little action from any of these entities, frustrating local residents.

Councilmember Traci Park’s office coordinated the cleanup with the Coastal CARE+ Team, as reported by ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Approximately 50 to 60 people were displaced by the cleanup, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. Bulldozers and sanitation workers removed four truckloads of debris from the site.

The operation reflects a more aggressive stance by state and local authorities following a recent Supreme Court ruling that allows cities to enforce bans on sleeping or camping in public spaces, even when shelter space is insufficient. Newsom’s executive order directed state agencies to urgently address dangerous encampments and warned counties of potential funding cuts if they fail to act.