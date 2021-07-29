Fast Casual Mexican Eatery Opens at Palisades Village

Photo: Courtesy Qué Padre

New fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña now open

By Kerry Slater

Qué Padre, a new fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña, has opened its doors at Palisades Village. 

The name Qué Padre, which is often slang for ‘how cool’, comes from a trip Chef Isaias took during his youth where he found himself immersed in the convivial community of surfers that woke up with the waves and  afterwards would find the nearest taqueria for a meal. 

“It was the best, most impactful trip. I would surf every morning and the phrase kept coming up on the water,” Isaias said. “Not only did I meet some fantastic people but I also  discovered the flavors of each region in Mexico and how there were subtle nuances that made the food personal. I’m excited to introduce those unique flavor combinations to Palisades Village.” 

Qué Padre’s menu is spearheaded by a range of tacos. These include: Cochinita Pibil with habanero salsa and pickled onions; Bohemia beer battered halibut with chipotle aioli and jalapeño slaw; pollo mole negro; beef birria; butter-poached lobster; nopales; and more. Diners can opt to have their tacos served ‘tradicional’ with onions and cilantro, or fashioned into a bowl or salad for lighter fare. The restaurant also offers a variety of ceviche options and desserts including Mexican chocolate churros with raspberry, guajillo-tequila sauce and tres leches flan.  

In addition to traditional service, the restaurant operates a grab-and-go window offering two limited items  perfect for the morning rush: The 77 Breakfast Burrito with fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, sausage, hash browns and avocado in a flour tortilla and a cinnamon bun glazed with Mexican Chocolate. Both items will be  available from 8am until 11:00am.  

The culinary offerings at the restaurant are complemented by an extensive cocktail list and curated spirits menu specializing in agave-based options like sotol, mezcal and tequila. Cocktail highlights include a Cucumber Jalapeño  Margarita with Ancho Reyes, grapefruit and thyme; Jungle Bird with tequila, Aperol, Campari, pineapple and  fresh lemon; and the Coffee and a Cigar with coffee-infused mezcal, cynar, coffee rum and bitters, many of which  served in ceramics sourced from throughout Mexico to support local artisans.

Qué Padre is located at 15225 Palisades Village Lane and is open daily from 8:30 AM – 12:00 AM. For more in formation, please call Qué Padre at 310-461-TACO (8226), or visit www. quepadretacos.com or @quepadretacos on Instagram. 

in Dining, Food & Drink
