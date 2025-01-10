First Death Reported in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

By Zach Armstrong

The first death in the Palisades Fire, just as officials estimated that more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed in the third day of the disastrous blaze.

According to a post on Citizen on Jan. 9, human remains were found inside a home in Malibu, which if true, would mark the first fatality on L.A.’s Westside after five other deaths were reported in fires across the county.

Mayor Doug Stewart confirmed the death, saying “This tragic news weighs heavily on our hearts … Malibu is more than a city — we are neighbors, friends and family. Even when we don’t know someone’s name, their loss is felt by all of us,” The identity of the victim has not been identified.

Just before news hit of the Malibu death, officials had announced that over 5,300 residences, businesses and other structures have perished in the ravenous Palisades Fire –now estimated to be at nearly 18,000 acres.

