Four Months Later … Marvin Braude Bike Trail Remains Damaged

LA County Public Works hopes to have a concrete schedule soon

By Zach Armstrong

It’s been nearly five months since a historic atmospheric storm over L.A. caused erosion beneath a portion of the Marvin Braude Bike Trail; a 22-mile pathway with an estimated 10,000 people using it daily.

Now, the damaged portion between Chautauqua Blvd. and Entrada Dr., near the Roosevelt Pedestrian Tunnel in Pacific Palisades, has seemingly gone under no repairs since.

LA County Public Works hopes to have a concrete schedule for repairs by mid-July; the cost of which is estimated at $800,000, according to a spokesperson with the department.

“LA County Public Works engineers continue to finalize the repair design for the Marvin Braude Bike Trail at Will Rogers State Beach.” read a statement from the department. “The California Coastal Commission is currently reviewing the project.”

In Spring, Councilwoman Traci Park urged several City departments to report on their efforts to repair the trail.

As part of a March 22 motion, Park encouraged City Council to instruct the Department of Transportation, along with the Bureau of Engineering, Recreation and Parks, and the City Attorney, to report on the damage and “Los Angeles County’s efforts to undertake repairs and restore the bike trail to public use.”

The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, sometimes referred to as the Beach Bike Path or the Coastal Bike Trail, is a paved path that runs along the shoreline of Santa Monica Bay from Will Rogers State Beach down to Torrance County Beach.