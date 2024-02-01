Fourth Annual Palisades Animal Shelter Drive Asks for Donations

Photo: Getty Images

Items Can Be Dropped Off at Paws n’ Claws

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Animal Shelter Drive, aiming to benefit all six of L.A. County’s animal shelters, is to begin Feb. 5th. 

Items can be dropped off at Paws n’ Claws located at 16634 Marquez Ave. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Dog and cat beds, toys, food, blankets, clothing, collars and leashes are among acceptable items. Items not accepted include pillows, expired food, fitted sheets, stuffies with holes. Cash donations will be accepted as well.

An Amazon Wishlist has also been created for donations to the shelter. Purchases will be sent and divided among the six shelters according to their needs. Click the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/ACB7BWOVCAGN?ref_=wl_share

According to a news release, L.A. shelters currently house as many as 1,500 dogs, nearly 400 cats and approximately 140 rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs. 

The drive will span up to four weeks depending on the influx of donations

Volunteers are also being sought for assistance. If interested, contact Leslie Buck at Paws n’ Claws (310) 459-2009 or Nancy Jackson at (310) 570-6714. Nancy can also be contacted for donation inquiries.

