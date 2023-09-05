Getty Villa Hosting Gospel Recreation of Greek Mythology

Adaptation of the 2,400-Year-Old-Play Will Blend Black Spiritual Performance

By Zach Armstrong

A musical theater event at Getty Villa’s Outdoor Classical Theater will reimagine the story of Oedipus, an ancient Greek myth from the 5th century BCE.

Titled “The Gospel at Colonus”, adaptation of the 2,400-year-old-play will blend the story with a Black spiritual performance. The plot goes that a blinded Oedipus arrives near Athens to seek rest from tragedy, while being pursued by enemies such as his own son. Directed by Mark J.P. Hood and Charles Newell, the adaptation is by Lee Breuer, adapted lyrics by Lee Breuer and Bob Telson, while the music is by Bob Telson.

Opening Sept. 7, the show will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sept. 30. On Sept. 10, a conversation with Telson, Newell and J.P. Hood will be held to discuss the history of the play’s gospel version.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.artrabbit.com/events/celebrating-40-years-of-the-gospel-at-colonus-a-conversation.