Hackers Steal Nearly $3M from SMMUSD

The Hackers Could Have Used a Compromised Email Account

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation is looking into almost $3 million fraudulently stolen from SMMUSD’s construction funds, the school district said.

In late August, an online hack intercepted an Electronic Funds Transfer intended for a construction contractor. Evidence shows that the hackers could have used a compromised email account, not belonging to the district, to carry out the act.

With subsequent action from District personnel, the Los Angeles County Office of Education, the Santa Monica Police Department and the FBI. Nearly all funds were recovered while $200,206.26 remain missing. Investigations have not concluded and efforts to recuperate what is left are ongoing.

“The fiscal, purchasing, and facility improvement departments have completed a review of procedures,” said Melody Candy, Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services. “Extensive safeguards have been implemented to prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future. We appreciate the quick efforts of our staff and all law enforcement officials involved who supported this outcome.”