Here’s What Palisades Residents Need to Know About Swimming Pools After the Wildfire Damage

Guidance for Palisades residents on how to properly manage their swimming pools has been issued

In the aftermath of the recent wildfires, the City of Los Angeles has issued guidance for Palisades residents on how to properly manage their swimming pools in fire-affected areas. Officials warn against using pools until they have been thoroughly cleaned according to recommendations from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

For residents participating in the Phase 2 Government Run Debris Removal Program, officials advise against draining pools. The Army Corps of Engineers may use pool water for dust control during debris removal. If water remains after the process is complete, residents should follow the city’s official drainage protocols. Those who have opted out of the program must ensure that their authorized contractor properly removes and disposes of debris before following the required drainage steps. Residents who are not eligible for Phase 2 should avoid draining their pools if they can be cleaned using public health guidelines, which include removing debris, brushing and vacuuming the pool, adjusting pH levels between 7.2 and 8.0, and ensuring chlorine levels meet the recommended minimums.

For those who must drain their pools, city approval is required before beginning the process. Residents must submit a drainage request form or call city officials to schedule an approved drainage date. The city does not permit pool water to be discharged into driveways, gutters, or storm drains due to the risk of contaminating the ocean. All debris must be removed from the pool before draining, and residents need to use a submersible pump with a maximum capacity of one horsepower, a hose long enough to reach the sewer clean-out, and a filter basket to prevent large debris from entering the system. The pump should be placed in the deepest part of the pool, and water must be discharged directly into the sewer clean-out while monitoring the flow to prevent backups into household plumbing. If any backup occurs, residents should stop the process and contact a plumber.

Weather conditions also play a role in pool maintenance. The city will not approve any pool draining requests within 24 hours of an expected rain event or within 48 hours after rainfall ends. Once a pool has been drained, it should be refilled as soon as possible to prevent sun damage to the exposed plaster. Chemical levels will take several days to stabilize, so pool owners should test and adjust levels daily for at least a week.

Residents who need to refill their pools during the winter rainy season, which typically runs from October through April, may qualify for a Sewer Service Charge adjustment. Those interested in applying can contact the Bureau of Sanitation or submit a Residential SSC Request for Adjustment.