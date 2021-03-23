Indoor dining has returned to local restaurants. Will you be taking part? Learn more in this video brought to you by Maser Condo Sales..
Indoor Dining Returns
Calling for More to be Done With Hazardous Storm Drains
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection
March 25, 2021 Staff Writer
The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
March 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...
Turn Signal Activated at Dangerous Intersection
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Left-turn phasing signal installed at Sunset and Chautauqua A new turn signal is now active at a Pacific Palisades intersection...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Virtual Julia Morgan Legacy Event in Honor of Women’s History Month
March 19, 2021 Palisades News
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Conservancy present a special commemoration of...
Estate Sale Theft, String of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update
March 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Officer Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include am estate sale theft and a string of...
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette
Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Palisades School Reopening Update
March 17, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s (PPCC) March 11 meeting recap PPCC was pleased to welcome LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin along...
Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed
March 17, 2021 Staff Writer
92-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 17, 2021 Staff Writer
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
LAPD Pre-Identifies Palisades Village as Potential Looting Target
March 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says there are no specific intelligence threats but still ready to pre-deploy officers By Sam Catanzaro As the trial...
Rick Caruso’s Oceanfront Mansion on the Market
March 15, 2021 Palisades News
$40 million price tag on Malibu property By Toi Creel A luxury oceanfront mansion is now on the market near...
