Indoor Dining Returns

Indoor dining has returned to local restaurants. Will you be taking part? Learn more in this video brought to you by Maser Condo Sales..

in Dining, News
News, Video

Calling for More to be Done With Hazardous Storm Drains

March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021

Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
News, Video

Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...

The intersection of Sunset and Chautauqua boulevards.
News

Turn Signal Activated at Dangerous Intersection

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Left-turn phasing signal installed at Sunset and Chautauqua A new turn signal is now active at a Pacific Palisades intersection...
Dining, Video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
News

Virtual Julia Morgan Legacy Event in Honor of Women’s History Month

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Conservancy present a special commemoration of...
Crime, News

Estate Sale Theft, String of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Officer Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include am estate sale theft and a string of...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Education, News, Westside Wellness

Palisades School Reopening Update

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s (PPCC) March 11 meeting recap PPCC was pleased to welcome LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin along...
News, Real Estate

Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

92-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...

The National Guard at Palisades Village on May 31, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAPD Pre-Identifies Palisades Village as Potential Looting Target

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

LAPD says there are no specific intelligence threats but still ready to pre-deploy officers By Sam Catanzaro As the trial...

Rick Caruso's Malibu beachfront mansion. Photo: Facebook.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Oceanfront Mansion on the Market

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

$40 million price tag on Malibu property By Toi Creel A luxury oceanfront mansion is now on the market near...

