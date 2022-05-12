Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

Theater will close at the end of month

By Sam Catanzaro

The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion will soon be closing, the company has announced. The longtime theater was a pioneer in the luxury movie-going experience, being one of the first cinemas in Los Angeles to offer alcoholic beverages, gourmet food and sofa seating. 

The company announced the closure on May 11, saying it was unable to reach lease terms for the space located at 10850 Pico Boulevard. 

“For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable to reach terms,” said Landmark Theaters’ president Kevin Holloway in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years.”

According to the company, Landmark Pico will close at the end of May. 

The theater moved into its current space 15 years ago, after operating out of a smaller, four-screen location in Westside Pavillion. As reported by Variety, it was one of the first theaters in Los Angeles to offer beer and wine, gourmet pizza and sofa seating, all standard amenities at theaters today. 

The closure is the latest blow to the local movie-going landscape, following the closure of the ArcLight and Cinerama Dome theaters last year. In addition, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Laemmle Theatres President Greg Laemmle told the outlet this year that his company is expecting closures this year. 

Landmark continues to operate 35 theaters across the country, including two on the Westside in Westwood and the Nuart Theatre on Santa Monica Boulevard. Holloway did say in his statement that the company is “exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon.”

in Film, News
Related Posts
News

Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
News, Video

Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent  By Sam Catanzaro Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate.  Following...
News

Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Holds Its First in Person Meeting in Over Two Years

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

Matthew Rodman the award for Business Person of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has returned...

Photo: Jason Christopher/Sotheby’s International Realty
News, Real Estate

Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Hillside lists for $3.75 million  One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...

The Bay Club Pacific Palisades. Photo: bayclubs.com
News

The Bay Club in Pacific Palisades Closing

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

After nearly 20 years, Bay Club to close Palisades location May 31 By Dolores Quintana The Bay Club in Pacific...
Crime, News

Man Pistol-Whipped, Has Rolex Stolen Near Pacific Palisades

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Victim was taking pictures of MacLaren car when incident occurred By Sam Catanzaro A man on this week was pistol-whipped...

Photo: pacificpalisadeshistory.org
News

Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration This Weekend

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Saturday May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Simon Meadow  By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration will take...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Photo: getty.edu
News, Upbeat Beat

Outdoor Concert Series ‘Off the 405’ Returns to the Getty Center

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner Returning for the first time...
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades Recreation Center Gets News Leader

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Jasmine Dowlatshahi new Senior Facility Director for Center By Dolores Quintana Jasmine Dowlatshahi has been appointed the new Senior Facility...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR