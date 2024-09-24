Luxury Lifestyle Brand to Open First West Coast Spot in Pali Village

AERIN, Which Recently Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary, Has Other Stores Located in Southampton, NY and Palm Beach, FL

AERIN, a global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Aerin Lauder, has opened its first West Coast retail location at Palisades Village in Los Angeles, marking its third store in the U.S. 

The design of the store, inspired by the Mediterranean style of the 1960s and 1970s, was created in collaboration with interior designer Stephen Sills. The space includes global finds such as Arnold Madsen’s Sheepskin Clam Chairs and ceramics by Guido Gambone. 

AERIN Palisades Village also introduces new offerings, including vintage home décor and jewelry from the brand’s Heirloom Collection, along with in-store exclusives like Murano glassware in vibrant colors. The fashion collection showcases coastal styles from designers like Maria de La Orden and Rebecca de Ravenel, with selections changing seasonally.

“I have always been inspired by the effortless glamor and elevated simplicity of Southern California,” said Aerin Lauder, Founder and Creative Director of AERIN, in a release. “The charm and rich heritage of the Pacific Palisades aligns perfectly with the brand’s sensibility.”

AERIN, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has other stores located in Southampton, NY and Palm Beach, FL. 

AERIN Palisades Village is located at 15237 Palisades Village Lane and will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit AERIN.com.

