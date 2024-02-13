Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

Photo: Getty Images

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear

By Zach Armstrong

According to multiple media reports, a man was rescued in the Marina del Rey area close to Ballona Creek after a boat plunged into the waters. 

As reported by Fox 11, a dredging company tugboat saw the vehicle close to shore and used one of their small boats to pull the man from the car. The man was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

As reported by the local news outlet, how the vehicle went over the side is unclear since the area is off limits to vehicles. 

Olivier O’Connell, section chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told NBC4 that a passer-by, a good Samaritan commercial vessel, removed a victim from the vehicle and put him on board.

in Hard, News
