Marina del Rey Prepares for Fourth Annual Dragon Boat Festival

The festival is free and open to the public

The Marina del Rey Dragon Boat Festival returns for its fourth year on Saturday, March 1, bringing competitive racing, cultural performances, and community festivities to Burton Chace Park.

The event, organized by the Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Club in collaboration with the Department of Beaches and Harbors, will feature 40 teams competing in traditional dragon boat races from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Spectators can watch as teams paddle in sync aboard 40-foot boats adorned with dragon heads, tails, and scales—continuing a tradition that dates back more than 2,000 years to ancient China.

Among the participating teams are the Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Club’s youth paddlers, who are set to compete at the Club Crew World Championships in Florida this summer, and Adaptive Fusion, a team of blind and deaf paddlers competing in the Para Dragon Division. Also racing are the Los Angeles Pink Dragons, the city’s first breast cancer survivor dragon boat team.

The event will open with a ceremony at 9 a.m., and races will conclude with an awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, and arts and crafts vendors throughout the day.

Parking will be available at multiple public lots near the park, with metered and free options, though organizers recommend early arrival due to high demand. Public transportation is also available via LA Metro and Culver City Bus routes.

Burton Chace Park’s waterfront will serve as the primary viewing area for the races, with the amphitheater offering some of the best vantage points. Organizers encourage attendees to bring sunscreen, arrive early, and explore the festival’s food and craft offerings.

The festival is free and open to the public. More information can be found at www.losangelescountydragonboatfestival.com.