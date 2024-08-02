Measles Case Confirmed in Los Angeles County

Photo: Getty Images

Symptoms of Measles Include High Fever, Cough, Runny Nose, Red and Watery Eyes, Tiny White Spots Inside the Mouth

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a measles case involving a non-resident who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 26, 2024. The infected individual arrived on Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0711 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and subsequently traveled to Orange County.

Exposure to measles is possible for individuals who were at LAX Terminal B between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on that day. The Orange County Healthcare Agency is investigating additional potential exposure sites in Orange County.

Passengers who may have been exposed on the flight will be notified by local health departments in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and the Orange County Healthcare Agency.

Exposed individuals should verify their vaccination status. Those who have not had measles or been vaccinated are at risk of contracting the virus. Unimmunized individuals or those with unknown immunization status who were at the airport during the specified time should monitor themselves for symptoms until August 16.

“Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “It can lead to severe disease, particularly in young children and vulnerable adults. Vaccination is the best protection.”

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

Those who develop symptoms should stay home, avoid public places, and contact a healthcare provider before visiting any facility to prevent further spread.

For more information on measles and vaccination options, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website.

As of July 25, 2024, the United States has reported 188 measles cases this year, more than double the total for 2023, with 49% requiring hospitalization. In Los Angeles County, there has been one confirmed case among residents and several others involving travelers.

