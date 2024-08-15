Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area

The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen on August 11 near the intersection of 4th Street and Broadway.

The missing woman, identified as Mychelle Dias Hespanhol, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 128 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. According to authorities, she may suffer from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which could leave her in need of assistance.

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area and are urging anyone who may have seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

Authorities are also encouraging the public to share this information to help locate Hespanhol as soon as possible.