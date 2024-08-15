Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

Photo: SMPD

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area

The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen on August 11 near the intersection of 4th Street and Broadway.

The missing woman, identified as Mychelle Dias Hespanhol, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 128 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. According to authorities, she may suffer from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which could leave her in need of assistance.

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area and are urging anyone who may have seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

Authorities are also encouraging the public to share this information to help locate Hespanhol as soon as possible.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...
News, Upbeat

“Memnon” Premiering This Fall at Getty Villa Museum

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

“Memnon” Revives an Ancient Greek Legend That Has Remained Largely Overlooked for Centuries The Getty Villa Museum will host the...

Photo: Day of the Dog
News, Upbeat

North America’s Biggest Dog Festival to Return to Santa Monica

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Attendees Can Participate in a 100-Foot Pool Party, Dog Races, a Foam Party for Pups and a Dog Surfing Wave...

Photo: California OES
News

Recent Earthquakes in Southern California Prompt Renewed Focus on Preparedness

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Experts Urge Use of My Shake App and Emergency Kits as Seismic Activity Increases Los Angeles has experienced two earthquakes...
News

As Mpox Numbers Rise, Officials Encourage Awareness, Vaccination

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

By Susan Payne Cases of mpox are increasing in LA County, and it is important for residents of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Well Marriage Helps Couples Find Their Way Back to Each Other

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @palisadesnews This marriage counseling center is changing how...

Photo: LAFD
News, Upbeat

Palisades Sees Back-to-Back Hiker Rescues Related to Extreme Heat

August 13, 2024

Read more
August 13, 2024

Both Incidents Were Managed by Lafd’s West Bureau and Involved Multiple Units The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted two hiker...
News

Award-Winning Opera Singer and L.A. Native Golda Zahra Joins International Ensemble Performing Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot at Walt Disney Hall

August 13, 2024

Read more
August 13, 2024

Golda will make her professional role debut as Liu at the Pacific Music Festival’s concert gala production celebrating 100 years...
News, Video

(Video) “Harvest House of Cannabis” Opens in Santa Monica

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

The New Dispensary Business Is Located at 1418 Wilshire Blvd. @palisadesnews The new business is located at 1418 Wilshire Boulevard...
News, Video

(Video) Meals on Wheels West Delivers More Than a Meal to Homebound People

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

Go to mealsonwheelswest.org to refer or volunteer @palisadesnews Meals on Wheels West delivers more than just a meal #volunteerr #charity...
Dining, News

Renowned Palisades Chef Launches Private Catering Service

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

Chef Gianbatista Vinzoni Is the Owner of Monument Avenue’s Own “Delizioso Cinque” Pacific Palisades resident Chef Gianbatista Vinzoni, owner of...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @palisadesnews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Man Charged with Sexually and Physically Assaulting Mother Walking With Newborn Infant

August 11, 2024

Read more
August 11, 2024

Suspect Faces Multiple Charges For Alleged Attack on Mother and Child in Brentwood  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...
News, Real Estate

Malibu Megamansion Aims to Break Record as America’s Most Expensive Home: Report

August 11, 2024

Read more
August 11, 2024

Currently, the Record Is Held by a $240 Million Penthouse on Billionaire’s Row in Manhattan A new megamansion in Malibu...

Photo: Courtesy of Westside Ballet
News

Westside Ballet Hosts Belly Dance Workshops and Performances Featuring World-Famous Ansuya

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Experience a Cabaret Soirée Featuring Ansuya and Guest Performers on August 16 and 17 Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR