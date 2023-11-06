Multi-Car Crash in Palisades Leads to Serious Injuries

The Crash Occurred Near the Palisades Lutheran Church

By Zach Armstrong

A three-vehicle crash on the 790 block of North Almar Ave. resulted in the injuries of six individuals on Friday night, reported KTLA 5.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told the local outlet that the crash occurred near the Palisades Lutheran Church around 7:35 p.m. Three of the injured victims found themselves in serious condition while the others experienced non-life-threatening harm, according to KTLA.

Photos from Citizen as well as ones taken by the local outlet showed a large van flipped over in the middle of the road while a nearby sedan on the sidewalk was extremely damaged. A compact SUV that landed on the opposite lanes endured front-end damage.