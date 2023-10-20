Nonprofit for Palisadian Seniors Ends Operations

Photo: Getty Images

The Tax-Exempt Organization Supports Palisadian Seniors by Providing Information and Developing Services

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors is dissolving as a nonprofit corporation and transferring its assets to Meals on Wheels West, the organization announced on its website.

“We’ve received quite a few inquiries asking if/when we will recommence the robust programming we previously ran.” the website states. “We too miss the joy and connection of those pre-COVID biweekly meetings at the library.  Sadly, however, for logistical reasons we won’t be re-starting.”

The tax-exempt organization supports seniors in Pacific Palisades to stay connected with their community by providing information and developing services. Through the group and its website, it aims to promote available resources and develop services so seniors in Palisades feel secure as they age safely and comfortably. On its website, it promoted events and services including a local Senior Bocce League and how to detect and avoid senior scammers.

The organization listed other available services and programs for local seniors such as the Palisades YMCA’s weekly distribution of free bagged groceries in front of 821 Via de la Paz on Thursdays between noon and 2:00 p.m., or the Palisades Branch Library’s Stop Senior Scams Acting Program and Senior Writing programs. MOWW, as it states, has a meal delivery program serving Palisadian clients, along with a friendly caller program where volunteers call clients weekly to reduce isolation and loneliness, and provide referrals to other social service agencies. 

PAS’ board consists of Chair Karen Stigler, Treasurer Claude Goodrich, Secretary Steve Lantz, Christine Odionu and Ron Segall. Two late board members were Esther Brudo (1926-2021) and Iris Kaphan (1928-2023).

