NPS Looking for Outdoor Trip and Activity Leader for Santa Monica Mountains

The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking to hire an outdoor trip and activity leader for a program intended to introduce high school girls to a three-day camping and hiking experience in a remote setting in Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Program Background: Girls Outside (GO) is a program initiated by the National Park Service to increase access to outdoor recreation opportunities for underrepresented communities in the Los Angeles area. The program will introduce high school girls enrolled in a Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) school to a three-day camping and hiking experience in a remote setting in Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

General Responsibilities for this position: Two Outdoor Trip and Activity Leaders will be hired to lead and serve as supervisory mentors during five (5) weekday, overnight camping trips with high school girls during the summer of 2022 (June 12 to July 14). They will be responsible for the daily care, health and safety of 15 campers per trip. They will facilitate high-quality and inspirational outdoor programming to youth participants that will include camping basics, safety, and sessions on connecting the participants to their public lands. Trip leaders will be expected to develop a positive, proactive relationship with the young women, act as role models and facilitate team and personal growth. They will encourage positive behavior and create a safe environment for participants.

Activity and trip leader duties

Responsible for planning and leading all activities and skill-building lessons. This includes:

Camp set up, meal preparation, and clean up with participants. Organize and keep track of all gear, equipment and food.

Facilitate daily reflections, group debriefs, icebreakers, and nighttime campfire activities.

Provide lessons on safety in the outdoors, hiking basics, Leave No Trace, public lands stewardship, group-bonding, health & wellness, and leadership.

Lead and help prepare campers for a hike and a trip to the local beach and/or tidepools.

Positively respond to the needs of the youth participants.

Minimum Qualifications

Due to the nature of this program, female applicants preferred.

At least 21 years of age.

Valid driver’s license.

COVID-19 vaccination required.

Extensive outdoor and wilderness leadership experience.

Good judgment and the ability to anticipate and manage potential hazards in outdoor settings, both physical and emotional, under possibly stressful conditions.

Proven success connecting and working with high school students.

Patience, initiative, enthusiasm, proactive communication style, flexibility, teamwork, and high energy.

Willingness to work long hours and multiple days in succession, including evenings.

Prior experience leading overnight backcountry trips.

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to CDC guidelines; booster shot strongly recommended

Highly Desirable Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

First aid certification appropriate to wilderness activities, such as CPR and Wilderness First Aid (WFR).

Knowledge of the flora, fauna, ecology, and geology of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Cultural competency, the ability to work in a diverse community and a commitment to social justice, equity, inclusion & anti-racism.

Work Environment

Camping activities take place in a remote setting of the Santa Monica Mountains at Circle X Ranch, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Summer conditions include high heat, dry weather, sun exposure.

Position is expected to work long hours during the three-weekday camping outing.

Compensation & Benefits

$19/hour

Expected period of employment from May 30 to July 22

40 hours per week for the five weeks of trips

50 hours of initial prep and planning prior to the trips. About 10-15 hours of post-program clean-up and organization after all five trips conclude.

Affordable park housing is available

All employees are insured for Worker’s Compensation Insurance by the State Compensation Insurance Fund

Approximate Start Date

June 1, 2022

How to Apply

Please email the following in PDF form: a cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 references to ana_cholo@nps.gov. In the subject line, please write “Santa Monica Mountains Outdoor Trip and Activity Leader Job Application.” We will begin reviewing applications on March 18, 2022.

Partnership: Santa Monica Mountains Fund (SAMO Fund) works with the National Park Service to protect and preserve Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, the country’s largest urban national park and home to diverse wildlife, hiking trails and research centers. The SAMO Fund, the hiring agency for these two positions, supports the National Park Service efforts in education, science, research, improving facilities, community engagement, stewardship and philanthropy.

What to Expect after Applying

Applicants will receive an email confirming receipt of their materials. The NPS and SAMO Fund team will review applications on a rolling basis. Candidates moving forward in the interview process will be contacted by email regarding an interview. Interviews will be scheduled starting in March 2022.