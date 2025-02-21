Officials Issue Water Warning for Santa Monica Beaches Due to High Bacteria

Photo: Getty

Similar warnings have been issued for other areas across Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for Santa Monica, urging residents and visitors to avoid swimming, surfing, or engaging in water activities due to elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory affects multiple locations along the Santa Monica shoreline, including the waters near the Santa Monica Pier, Pico-Kenter storm drain (Santa Monica South Tower 20), Ashland Avenue storm drain (Santa Monica South Tower 28), Wilshire Boulevard storm drain (Santa Monica North Tower 12), and the Strand Street extension. Health officials warn that bacterial levels at these sites have exceeded state safety standards, posing potential health risks.

Beyond Santa Monica, similar warnings have been issued for other areas across Los Angeles County, including Venice Beach, Dockweiler State Beach, and Marina del Rey. Additionally, an ocean water advisory remains in effect from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach due to fire-related contamination. While visitors may still access the sand, they are advised to stay out of the water in affected areas.

Public health officials will continue monitoring water quality and provide updates as conditions change. Residents can call the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/ for the latest information.

in Hard, News
