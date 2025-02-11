One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing

Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman who lost her home of more than 70 years in the 2025 Pacific Palisades fire.

Jenkins, one of the first Black homeowners in the neighborhood, was rescued from the blaze by her caregiver, Jose. Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing. A fundraiser organized by Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves on her behalf has drawn more than 600 donations, with a goal of reaching $100,000.

Jenkins, a longtime educator and mentor in Southern California, has had a lasting impact on the community. In 2019, she helped establish the Richard L. Sykes Memorial Scholarship through the United Negro College Fund, which has supported 25 African American students from Los Angeles.

“She has always been there for others,” organizers wrote. “Now it is only right that we stand beside her in her time of need.”

Funds raised will go toward securing housing and covering expenses for Jenkins and her caregiver.

To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/palisades-fire-relief-fund-louvenia-jenkins-97?cdn-cache=0.