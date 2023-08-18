Outdoor Screening of “Karate Kid” Taking Place in Malibu

Offerings Include Giveaways via Raffle, D’Amore’s Pizza Truck, and Selections From Apollo’s Espresso and Shave Ice.

CineMalibu Outdoor Movie Night will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of “Karate Kid” at Sunset

Taking place at Malibu Bluffs Park at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, offerings include giveaways via raffle, D’Amore’s Pizza Truck, and selections from Apollo’s Espresso and Shave Ice. Pre-movie activities are poised to commence an hour before the sun descends beneath the horizon. Attendees are encouraged to prepare by bringing along chairs and blankets for comfortable seating. The event maintains an alcohol-free policy.

For more information, go to https://malibucity.org/1100/CineMalibu.