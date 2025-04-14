Pacific Coast Highway to Reopen by End of May, Newsom Announces

The route is critical for connecting Los Angeles, especially as summer tourism ramps up

The Pacific Coast Highway, a vital coastal artery closed since the Palisades Fire, will reopen to the public by the end of May — months ahead of schedule, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

The expedited timeline is part of California’s intensified recovery efforts, which include round-the-clock debris removal and road repairs coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The highway currently remains accessible only to residents, essential businesses, and repair crews.

“We understand how essential this route is for daily life and local businesses,” Newsom said in a statement. “Reopening PCH is a top priority, and we are going all-in to get this done.”

Once reopened, one lane in each direction will be available for public travel. The route is critical for connecting Los Angeles with Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other coastal communities, especially as summer tourism ramps up.

More than 100 USACE crews are working in the Palisades Fire zone, using PCH as a primary haul route. They are currently removing nearly 1,300 truckloads of debris per day and installing new utility infrastructure.

Cleanup efforts include the demolition of damaged homes, removal of toxic materials, and restoration of roadways. Officials say the surge in manpower and resources is allowing the state to significantly accelerate progress.

Security checkpoints along PCH will be lifted once the road reopens, though state and local law enforcement will maintain an increased presence in the area.