Pali Homeless Task Force Names New Co-Presidents

Photo: PPTFH

Their Goal is to Expand the Volunteer Response Team

By Zach Armstrong 

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness announced in its newsletter the appointment of its new co-presidents to lead the organization into its tenth year. 

Cindi Young and Carmen Kallberg will take up their posts with the goal of expanding the volunteer group. The ladder joined the response team in 2018 before welcoming her neighbor Young in 2021, according to the newsletter.

“A wonderful friendship and partnership were born out of our common interest to help those who are experiencing homelessness.” Kallberg said in a statement in the newsletter. “We are a sight to behold walking up PCH with our blue wagon filled with snacks, water and hygiene kits.” 

The duo aims to recruit teams to aid homeless individuals in need within their surrounding neighborhoods. Those volunteers, who would make PPTFH’s outreach more impactful, will be trained to evaluate, engage, and inform aid recipients of available services. 

Statistics cited in the newsletter stated from 2016-2022, PPTFH moved 183 people off of the street including 116 transferred into permanent supportive housing. In 2023, it moved 13 people off of the street with 9 of those in permanent supportive housing, according to the group.

