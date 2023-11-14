Pali Library to Host Noir Film Festival

The Inaugural Feature is an Adaption from a Raymond Chandler Novel

The Palisades Branch Library will host the “NOIR FESTIVAL: THE LONG GOODBYE” on Saturday, November 18th, starting at 2:00 PM.

This event marks the beginning of a pop-up Noir Film Festival continuing throughout 2023. Participants are invited to delve into the world of noir films, often set in Los Angeles. Screening times will vary based on room availability and librarian schedules.

The festival’s inaugural feature, “The Long Goodbye,” adapted from Raymond Chandler’s novel, follows the story of Philip Marlowe, portrayed by Elliot Could, as he becomes a suspect in a death while assisting a friend. The film is directed by Robert Altman.

For more information, go to https://dola.com/events/2023/11/18/noir-festival-the-long-goodbye-tickets.