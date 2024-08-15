Palisades Bike Shop to Close, Transition to Mobile Business Model

Kruse and Company Will Continue Serving as a Dealer of Electric Bicycles From Brands Such as Tern, Royal Dutch Gazelle, Riese & Müller

Kruse and Company, a local bicycle shop that has served the Pacific Palisades for two years, will not renew its lease at its current location on Sunset Boulevard. However, the business is not closing; instead, it will transition to a mobile model starting September 1.

Co-owners Tara and Andrew Grove, who are also residents of the area, expressed enthusiasm about this new direction. “We love being a part of this community, and we see an opportunity to bring the neighborhood bicycle shop to wherever it’s most convenient for our customers,” Andrew Grove said in a release. The mobile business will focus on e-bike sales and bicycle repairs while participating in community events.

Customers interested in purchasing new electric bicycles will start the process online or by phone. Kruse and Company will then bring the bikes to customers for personal test rides. “We know that everyone enjoys the ease of online shopping, but customers should be able to try these bikes before they make a decision,” Andrew Grove said in a release. “The test ride experience has always been a core part of our business.”

Kruse and Company will continue to serve as an authorized dealer of premium electric bicycles from brands such as Tern, Royal Dutch Gazelle, Riese & Müller, and others. The shop also offers service and repairs for the brands it sells, in addition to Bosch-equipped e-bikes and various non-electric bicycles.

Residents are invited to visit Kruse and Company’s current location at 15121 Sunset Blvd. before Aug. 31 to take advantage of special sales and discounts.

For more information about the mobile operations and upcoming events, visit www.krusebikes.com.