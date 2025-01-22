Palisades Council Special Meeting on Recovery Efforts to Feature Elected Officials

The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to hear about recovery plans and to engage directly with officials

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has announced a special meeting to address recovery efforts following the devastating Palisades Fire. The meeting will take place on January 23 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, and will include updates from key elected officials and community leaders, along with an opportunity for public participation.

The meeting will feature U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman, State Senator Ben Allen, State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park. Representatives for Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney Nathan Hochman are also expected to attend. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and provide comments as part of the discussion.

PPCC President Sue Kohl expressed the deep sorrow felt by the community in the wake of the disaster and emphasized the importance of unity during the recovery process. “We are deeply heartbroken by the destruction our beloved community has suffered,” Kohl said in a statement. “This special meeting aims to offer updates and facilitate conversations about recovery efforts as we move forward together.”

The Council has extended its gratitude to the first responders who worked tirelessly to battle the fire and protect lives and property. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to hear about recovery plans and to engage directly with officials about the challenges ahead.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed using Meeting ID 882 8310 1185 and Passcode 553444. The session will be recorded for secretarial purposes. Further information, along with updates on fire recovery, is available on the PPCC website at www.pacpalicc.org or by emailing info@pacpalicc.org.

Regular business items typically addressed by the PPCC will be deferred to the next scheduled meeting on February 13, as the focus remains on recovery and rebuilding.

