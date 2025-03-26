Pavilions Motel Ordered to Close After Public Nuisance Ruling

Photo: Google Earth

The ruling means the motel must shut down and cannot reopen under the current ownership for at least one year

The Pavilions Motel, long the subject of complaints over drug activity and unsafe conditions, has been ordered to close after a Santa Monica administrative hearing examiner upheld the city’s decision to revoke its business license.

The ruling, issued on March 24, confirmed the city’s June 2024 decision to revoke the license, citing the motel’s role as a hub for illicit activity, including drug-related offenses and disruptive behavior. Owners Saeed Farzam and Goharshad Farzam had appealed the revocation but failed to meet compliance requirements set forth in a previous administrative hearing, city officials said.

Following a six-day hearing in November 2024, the examiner initially upheld the revocation but allowed the owners 90 days to implement changes, including hiring qualified overnight staff, fixing code violations, and providing Santa Monica police with access to security footage. However, the latest decision found that the owners did not comply with all conditions, cementing the revocation.

The ruling means the motel must shut down and cannot reopen under the current ownership for at least one year, in accordance with city policy. Santa Monica’s Code Enforcement Division, police department, and City Attorney’s Office will monitor the property to ensure compliance with vacant property regulations, which are designed to prevent abandoned buildings from becoming further nuisances.

The closure follows years of legal battles and community concerns over criminal activity at the 20-unit budget motel on Ocean Park Boulevard. In May 2024, the city filed a lawsuit against the Farzams, accusing them of violating public nuisance laws and the state’s Drug Abatement Act. According to city officials, police had conducted multiple drug raids at the motel, recovering methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and weapons.

Authorities also cited a history of overdoses at the property, with five deaths occurring on-site since 2019, three of which were linked to drug abuse. The motel has also been associated with prostitution and building code violations, officials said.

Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista previously stated that the motel had placed an “outsized burden” on police resources, requiring frequent patrols and interventions. Community complaints and negative guest reviews dating back more than a decade describe unsafe conditions, with reports of fights, substance abuse, and cockroach infestations.

City Attorney Douglas Sloan reaffirmed the city’s stance on holding property owners accountable. “Property owners are responsible for ensuring that their properties are not a nuisance or a danger to the neighborhood, and the city will hold them accountable when they fail to do so,” he said in a statement.

Under the lawsuit filed last year, the city sought a one-year closure of the motel, improvements to property management, and civil penalties of $25,000 per defendant. The case, The People of the State of California and the City of Santa Monica v. Saeed Farzam, Goharshad Farzam, and Pavilions Motel, Inc., remains in the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Palisades Council Opposes Housing Density Bill, Emphasizes Rebuilding Priorities

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

The council urged state lawmakers to oppose SB 677 and called on Los Angeles City Councilmember Park to introduce a...

Photo: Facebook (@CinqueTerre West Osteria)
Dining, News

Cinque Terre West Reopens in Venice After Palisades Closure

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

The Vinzonis have now joined The Colony, a food hall in Venice, to continue serving their signature dishes Nine months...

Photo: Facebook: @Saint Monica Preparatory
News, Upbeat

Saint Monica Prep Welcomes New President

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

She has served as principal of Seattle Preparatory School since 2016, brings extensive experience in Catholic education Saint Monica Preparatory...

Photo: Facebook: Irma Cui Cui Rangel
Hard, News

Hundreds March in Santa Monica to Advocate for Immigrant Rights

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

The march took place amid growing tensions over immigration policy at the national level Several hundred demonstrators marched through the...

Photo: X: @COUNTYofLA
Hard, News

More Than 60 Cormorant Eggs and Chicks Rescued in Marina del Rey

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Rescue personnel carefully transported the eggs and chicks—some only a few days old—to International Bird Rescue More than 60 double-crested...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Lawsuit Alleges LADWP Power Line Contributed to Deadly Palisades Fire

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

The lawsuit alleges the agency engaged in a deliberate cover-up to conceal the line’s involvement A lawsuit filed Monday alleges...
News, Upbeat

Money Raised from FireAid Concert to Fund Interactive Palisades Playground

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

FireAid, held on Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million for wildfire relief...
News, Upbeat

SMC Concert Band to Perform Free Show Featuring Marine Band Clarinetist

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present “Sea to Shining Sea,” a free...
News, Video

 (Video) School of Rock Camps Provide Normalcy and Solace Amid Wildfire Destruction

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

For More Info, Go To Schoolofrock.com/locations/westla For More Info, Go To https://t.co/vPG3dgHgpF pic.twitter.com/ILkRXvMMbF — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) March 25, 2025

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, Upbeat

Palisades Fine Arts Gallery Reopens in Santa Monica Months After Destruction

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire...

Photo: Will Canavan
Hard, News

Deadline Approaching for Wildfire Debris Removal in Burn Areas

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

USACE officials reported that around 1,300 properties in the Palisades Fire impact area have yet to declare whether they will...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Google’s Iconic Binoculars Building in Venice is Up For Sale: REPORT

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

Google, which has occupied the property since 2011, remains under a triple-net lease that runs through October 2030 The Binoculars...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Eases Restaurant Regulations to Support Post-Fire Economic Recovery

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

To help restaurants attract customers during the March Madness college basketball tournament, the emergency order lifts several restrictions on establishments...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Five-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Overlooking the Canal Lists for $7M

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area  A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del...

Photo: City of Malibu
News, Upbeat

CNN’s Bill Weir to Speak at Malibu Library Series for Earth Month

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges CNN Chief...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR