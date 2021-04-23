PPCC Adopts Position Statement Opposing Proposed Homeless Housing at Will Rogers State Beach

PPPC unanimously adopts position statement opposing CM Bonin proposal

By Sam Catanzaro

The following is a position statement adopted April 22 by the Pacific Palisades Community Council regarding Councilmember Mike Bonin’s recent motion proposing possible use of the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for temporary homeless shelters.

According to the PCCC, at their meeting “Board and audience members indicated their overwhelming opposition to the proposed uses.”

The letter laying out the PPCC position, embedded below, has been sent to various city officials following its unanimously approval.

On March 31, Bonin introduced a motion to Los Angeles City Council that would evaluate the feasibility of bringing a variety of projects to combat homelessness to locations across the Westside.

Among the locations is the Los Angeles County-owned parking lot at Will Rogers Stage Beach at 17000 Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades. According to Bonin, this location would serve as a temporary site for single-occupancy tiny-homes or safe camping.

The motion also calls for looking into the feasibility of bringing similar housing options to the following locations across the Westside: Mar Vista (Mar Vista Park), Marina Del Rey (Fisherman’s Village), Playa del Rey (Dockweiler Beach), Del Rey (private building at 5000 Beethoven Avenue), Westchester (Westchester Park) and West LA (West LA Municipal Building).

In addition, the motion proposes a single-occupancy tiny-homes or safe camping sites on a property owned by Culver City for a joint LA-Culver City program and at an undetermined location at LAX.

The motion also would instruct the City Housing Authority to work with Council District 11 and willing property owners to enter into master lease agreements for hotel rooms or apartment units to be used for homeless housing.

The motion is currently pending in the City Council Homelessness and Poverty Committee.