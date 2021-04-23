PPCC Adopts Position Statement Opposing Proposed Homeless Housing at Will Rogers State Beach

"The beach is to Los Angeles what Central Park is to New York. It would be unthinkable to place homeless housing in Central Park; it should be unthinkable to do so at the beach in Los Angeles," writes the Pacific Palisades Community Council in a letter opposing the proposed use of the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for temporary homeless shelters. Photo: Getty.

PPPC unanimously adopts position statement opposing CM Bonin proposal

By Sam Catanzaro

The following is a position statement adopted April 22 by the Pacific Palisades Community Council regarding Councilmember Mike Bonin’s recent motion proposing possible use of the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for temporary homeless shelters.

According to the PCCC, at their meeting “Board and audience members indicated their overwhelming opposition to the proposed uses.”

The letter laying out the PPCC position, embedded below, has been sent to various city officials following its unanimously approval.

On March 31, Bonin introduced a motion to Los Angeles City Council that would evaluate the feasibility of bringing a variety of projects to combat homelessness to locations across the Westside.

Among the locations is the Los Angeles County-owned parking lot at Will Rogers Stage Beach at 17000 Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades. According to Bonin, this location would serve as a temporary site for single-occupancy tiny-homes or safe camping.

The motion also calls for looking into the feasibility of bringing similar housing options to the following locations across the Westside: Mar Vista (Mar Vista Park), Marina Del Rey (Fisherman’s Village), Playa del Rey (Dockweiler Beach), Del Rey (private building at 5000 Beethoven Avenue), Westchester (Westchester Park) and West LA (West LA Municipal Building).

In addition, the motion proposes a single-occupancy tiny-homes or safe camping sites on a property owned by Culver City for a joint LA-Culver City program and at an undetermined location at LAX.

The motion also would instruct the City Housing Authority to work with Council District 11 and willing property owners to enter into master lease agreements for hotel rooms or apartment units to be used for homeless housing.

The motion is currently pending in the City Council Homelessness and Poverty Committee.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Photo: Ed Begley Jr. (Facebook).
Uncategorized

Ed Begley, Jr. Special Guest at Palisades Earth Day Celebration

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

Actor and environmental activist to take part in April 20 event  By Sam Catanzaro Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley,...

"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Uncategorized

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...

P-78. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
Uncategorized

Local Mountain Lion Killed After Likely Vehicle Collision

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

P-78 dies after getting hit by a car, rangers say By Sam Catanzaro  A young mountain lion died recently after...
Education, Uncategorized, Video

Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?

March 30, 2021

Read more
March 30, 2021

Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Uncategorized

Palisades Resident Barricades Himself in Bedroom as Burglars Ransack House

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

LAPD seek public’s help identifying hot prowl burglars A Pacific Palisades resident barricaded himself in their bedroom this week as...
Dining, Uncategorized, Video

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

Yucheng Che (left), at the time a Pali High senior, with Rep. Ted Lieu (center) after Che earned an honorable for her painting Midmorning Serenity” in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Uncategorized

Pali High Students Eligible to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Local high school students are eligible to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, which last year saw a Palisades Charter...
News, Uncategorized

Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...

Tiger Woods in action at the 2018 Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Uncategorized

Genesis Open to Take Place Without Fans

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Pacific Palisades golf tournament at Riviera Country Club to be held without spectators By Chad Winthrop Due to the ongoing...

Dane Elkins, a missing 21-year-old. Photo: Facebook.
News, Uncategorized

Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing

January 4, 2021

Read more
January 4, 2021

Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...
Uncategorized, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

A rendering of a development that could replace an early 20th-century home in Santa Monica. Photo: Envirotechno Architecture.
Uncategorized

Early 1900s Home Could be Replaced by Apartment Complex

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing  By Toi...
News, Uncategorized

Council to Vote on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Real Estate, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Uncategorized

Edify TV: Addressing Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersection

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

A recent meeting addressed a problematic Pacific Palisades intersection that is a constant source of frustration and traffic for local...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
"The beach is to Los Angeles what Central Park is to New York. It would be unthinkable to place homeless housing in Central Park; it should be unthinkable to do so at the beach in Los Angeles," writes the Pacific Palisades Community Council in a letter opposing the proposed use of the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for temporary homeless shelters. Photo: Getty.
News

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

by Juliet Lemar
April 24, 2021
0

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

Read more

POPULAR

Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire
"The beach is to Los Angeles what Central Park is to New York. It would be unthinkable to place homeless housing in Central Park; it should be unthinkable to do so at the beach in Los Angeles," writes the Pacific Palisades Community Council in a letter opposing the proposed use of the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for temporary homeless shelters. Photo: Getty.
Fire

Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire

by Sam Catanzaro
April 23, 2021
0

Friday night fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant caught fire Friday night. According...

Read more