Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Coming to Palisades

Guests Can Make Their Way Through a Hay Maze or Check Out an Upcycling Art Exhibit

By Zach Armstrong

As the month of October rolls in, the annual Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser is coming back this weekend.

Opening back up on Oct. 1 at 15551 Sunset Boulevard, its hours will be Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can make their way through a hay maze at Temescal Gateway Park, check out the patch’s upcycling art exhibit at the Winding Way nature trail or take a photo opportunity with the many Halloween decorations. The event will take place through Oct. 31 or for as long as pumpkins last.

For more information, the Executive Director Jim Kirtley can be contacted at 310-454-5591.