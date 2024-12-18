Repair of Rustic Canyon Pool on Agenda for Rec and Park Commissioners Meeting

The Rustic Canyon Pool, Located at 601 Latimer Road in Pacific Palisades, Has Long Been a Vital Community Resource, Offering Swimming Lessons, Recreational Activities, and Family-Friendly Amenities

The Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners will discuss the repair and improvement of the Rustic Canyon Recreation Center’s swimming pool during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the El Sereno Recreation Center, 4721 Klamath St. Members of the public can also attend virtually via teleconference by visiting this link or dialing (669) 900-6833 and entering Webinar ID: 854 4549 8284.

The agenda includes consideration of the Rustic Canyon Pool Improvements Project (PRJ21824/PRJ21825), which would allocate Quimby fees and commit park funds to restore the aging facility. The project is aimed at rehabilitating and reconstructing the deteriorated pool to meet current public health and safety standards.

City staff have deemed the project categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under provisions that allow for the restoration and reconstruction of existing structures. According to the agenda, improvements will be made on the same site with substantially the same purpose and capacity as the existing pool.

The Rustic Canyon Pool, located at 601 Latimer Road in Pacific Palisades, has long been a vital community resource, offering swimming lessons, recreational activities, and family-friendly amenities. If approved, the project would mark a significant step toward modernizing the facility and ensuring its continued use.