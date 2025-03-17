Sam Laganà Sworn in as ‘Honorary Pacific Palisades Sheriff’

Laganà, a former associate vice chancellor at Pepperdine University and past president of Notre Dame High School, has been involved in philanthropy and public service for decades

Longtime community leader Sam Laganà was sworn in as the Honorary Sheriff of Pacific Palisades on March 12 at the American Legion. The honorary title, a local tradition since the 1990s, is given to residents recognized for their civic contributions.

The honorary position does not carry law enforcement responsibilities.

Laganà, a former associate vice chancellor at Pepperdine University and past president of Notre Dame High School, has been involved in philanthropy and public service for decades. He has served on the boards of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, and the Palisades Chamber of Commerce, among others.

In addition to his community work, Laganà is known as the game announcer for the Los Angeles Rams and has been involved in sports-related initiatives, including the John R. Wooden Awards. He has also been recognized as an Honorary Fire Chief and was named a Neighborhood Hero by the Los Angeles City Council in 2018.

Scott Wagenseller, CEO of Palisades Patrol, which sponsors the honorary role, said Laganà’s leadership and commitment to the community make him a fitting choice. “His leadership, heart, and vision will help shape the Pacific Palisades community and beyond,” Wagenseller said.