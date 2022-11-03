San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023

By Dolores Quintana

Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the Brentwood Town Center, this time it is a new location of Parakeet Cafe, a restaurant from San Diego as reported by What Now Los Angeles.  This will be the second Los Angeles location for Parakeet Cafe after they open a new Parakeet Cafe in Beverly Hills by the end of this year. 

According to an interview with What Now Los Angeles, Jonathan Goldwasser, the owner of Parakeet Cafe, hopes that the new location at 13050 San Vicente Boulevard will be open in early 2023. The restaurant specializes in healthy food options and even has a quote from Hippocrates on the front page of their website. The website explains the restaurant’s philosophy and says, “Our personal journey has lead us to find and explore the life-altering powers of organic, whole-foods and ethically sourced ingredients. This goodness that makes us happier, healthier and lets us connect with our own bodies and others.”

The Brentwood Town Center has other restaurants like Nagao Sushi, Blue Bottle Coffee, Pressed Juice, and Le Pan Quotidien among other retail outlets. According to What Now Los Angeles, the new Parakeet Cafe will be ensconced in a 2,134-square-foot space. Parakeet will serve acai bowls, salads, soups and egg dishes like shakshuka and even has a macrobiotic menu item along with toasts and salmon burgers.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News

Recall Campaign Underway Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.
News

Pali High Senior Andrew Wright, Has Been Missing Since Halloween

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing...
Dining, News

Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
News, Upbeat Beat

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
News, Video

‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...

A section of the San Andreas Fault between Bakersfield and Santa Barbara, California. UCLA’s Lingsen Meng said the reason relatively few supershear earthquakes were reported previously is that researchers tended not to count those that occur underwater. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress
News

UCLA: Violent Supershear Earthquakes Are More Common Than Previously Thought

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

By Holly Ober/UCLA Newsroom Powerful supershear earthquakes, once considered rare, are much more common than previously thought, according to a...
News, Real Estate

Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows By Dolores Quintana According to a recent...
News, Real Estate

Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu  By Dolores Quintana A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit...
News, Real Estate, Video

Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Education, News

Jury Awards Family of Special Needs Twins $45 Million in Abuse Lawsuit Against SMMUSD

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Twins physically abused by behavioral aid, according to lawsuit By Sam Catanzaro A jury last week ruled that the Santa...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR