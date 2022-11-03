San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023

By Dolores Quintana

Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the Brentwood Town Center, this time it is a new location of Parakeet Cafe, a restaurant from San Diego as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This will be the second Los Angeles location for Parakeet Cafe after they open a new Parakeet Cafe in Beverly Hills by the end of this year.

According to an interview with What Now Los Angeles, Jonathan Goldwasser, the owner of Parakeet Cafe, hopes that the new location at 13050 San Vicente Boulevard will be open in early 2023. The restaurant specializes in healthy food options and even has a quote from Hippocrates on the front page of their website. The website explains the restaurant’s philosophy and says, “Our personal journey has lead us to find and explore the life-altering powers of organic, whole-foods and ethically sourced ingredients. This goodness that makes us happier, healthier and lets us connect with our own bodies and others.”

The Brentwood Town Center has other restaurants like Nagao Sushi, Blue Bottle Coffee, Pressed Juice, and Le Pan Quotidien among other retail outlets. According to What Now Los Angeles, the new Parakeet Cafe will be ensconced in a 2,134-square-foot space. Parakeet will serve acai bowls, salads, soups and egg dishes like shakshuka and even has a macrobiotic menu item along with toasts and salmon burgers.